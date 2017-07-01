Entertainment
Can the Methodist Church pull out of its nose dive? 'We need God to do something,' Conference told
Russian Orthodox TV network attacks LGBT people by offering to pay for one-way flights
Revelation 18: Babylon's burning
Top Muslim scholars seek new law saying violence in God's name is 'incompatible with Islam'
No, he isn't the Messiah: Why you need to stop worshipping your political idol
Rebel 'missionary bishop' Andy Lines to be consecrated
Nearly half of Americans prefer religious freedom over sexual freedom, new study shows
Married and ordained together: Why this couple are hopeful for the Church of England
I wish Andy Lines well, though I have a few questions about GAFCON
Why Mark Zuckerberg will never be my pastor

'Game of Thrones' second trailer spoilers, plot rumors: Daenerys sets sight on Westeros, Cersei unfazed

Sotero Nacional

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is one of the contenders of the Iron Throne in "Game of Thrones."Facebook/gameofthrones

The sixth season of "Game of Thrones" ended last year in June which would make it around a year before the new season comes out in July.

The second trailer of the upcoming seventh season dropped recently, sparking some plot rumors among fans.

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) along with Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), and Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) were last seen on a ship headed for Westeros. After many years living in exile in the East, she is finally ready to reclaim the throne.

It is revealed that Daenerys makes her first stop at Dragonstone. She is seen walking along the shore and heading for the castle which was once occupied by Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane), a contender for the throne who was killed in season 5.

She feels the texture of the wooden table in the war room that Stannis used to plan his attacks against then-King Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) who was poisoned in season 4. With only Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) standing in her way, Daenerys, who is also known as the Mother of Dragons, is intent on taking over the West.

Advertisement

According to WhatCulture, the trailer uncovered a battle-armored Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), an Unsullied follower of Daenerys, on a boat and making his way to a small entrance at the side of a cliff. Tyrion was known to be in charge of the drains and cisterns of Casterly Rock, a stronghold of the Lannisters.

This could only mean that Daenereys is going to invade Casterly Rock by letting some of her Unsullied warriors sneak in through the cisterns and open the front gates to let the rest of the army enter. This is seen as the Unsullied charge in and attack the occupants inside Cersei's stronghold.

Will Cersei be able to withstand the strategies employed by Daenerys?

The new season of "Game of Thrones" will premiere on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY