'Game of Thrones' second trailer spoilers, plot rumors: Daenerys sets sight on Westeros, Cersei unfazed
The sixth season of "Game of Thrones" ended last year in June which would make it around a year before the new season comes out in July.
The second trailer of the upcoming seventh season dropped recently, sparking some plot rumors among fans.
Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) along with Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), and Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) were last seen on a ship headed for Westeros. After many years living in exile in the East, she is finally ready to reclaim the throne.
It is revealed that Daenerys makes her first stop at Dragonstone. She is seen walking along the shore and heading for the castle which was once occupied by Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane), a contender for the throne who was killed in season 5.
She feels the texture of the wooden table in the war room that Stannis used to plan his attacks against then-King Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) who was poisoned in season 4. With only Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) standing in her way, Daenerys, who is also known as the Mother of Dragons, is intent on taking over the West.
According to WhatCulture, the trailer uncovered a battle-armored Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), an Unsullied follower of Daenerys, on a boat and making his way to a small entrance at the side of a cliff. Tyrion was known to be in charge of the drains and cisterns of Casterly Rock, a stronghold of the Lannisters.
This could only mean that Daenereys is going to invade Casterly Rock by letting some of her Unsullied warriors sneak in through the cisterns and open the front gates to let the rest of the army enter. This is seen as the Unsullied charge in and attack the occupants inside Cersei's stronghold.
Will Cersei be able to withstand the strategies employed by Daenerys?
The new season of "Game of Thrones" will premiere on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.
