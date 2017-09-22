'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: There's more to the Jonerys tandem

Daenerys Targaryen played by Emilia Clarke HBO official website

The romance between ice and fire was one of the most talked about in TV land. However, certain quarters say that this could take an even weirder route.

The recently concluded season of "Game of Thrones" has confirmed everyone's theory about the connection between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen played by Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, respectively. With their love scene interloping with Bran's (Isaac Hempstead Wright) revelation of Jon's true parentage and connection to the Targaryen family, a new theory may have confirmed that they are more than nephew and aunt.

In the books, Daenerys' memory about her early childhood years comes into question after she remembers a lemon tree in Braavos; the thing is lemon trees don't grow in Braavos, but rather in Dorne.

Book fans have postulated that the Mother of Dragons was duped about her early upbringing because she was hidden from everyone else at an early age. They have gone as far as speculating that she was hidden for the very reason that Jon was: she's the daughter of Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and not the mad king Aerys. Jon and Daenerys could be brother and sister.

Alfie Allen, who plays Theon Greyjoy in the high-fantasy TV show, added fuel to the spoiler fire in his interview with Vulture magazine, saying, "You know I asked [George] about who Jon Snow's parents were, and he told me, 'I can't say who, but I can tell you that it involves a bit of a Luke Skywalker scenario.'"

For those who have not seen the "Star Wars" franchise, Luke and Princess Leia flirted for five minutes but found later on that they are fraternal twins.

This bombshell comes after executives from HBO confirmed that they are doing some extra security measures to protect the fans from being spoilt by the leaks. HBO Network president has stated that since the show will be ending, the production team will be shooting multiple versions so that nobody has a clue as to how things will unfold.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 is expected to return on HBO in 2019.