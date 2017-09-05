'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers, release date news: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau teases his character's fate

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Ser Jaime Lannister in HBO's "Game of Thrones." YouTube/HBO

More than a week since "Game of Thrones" wrapped up its seventh-season run, actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau teased his character's fate and what to possibly expect in the eighth and final season.

In an interview with Esquire, Coster-Waldau admitted he was as surprised as everyone else when his character, Jaime Lannister, left his twin sister and lover Cersei (Lena Headey) to aid in the Great War.

"Finally he saw what everyone else had been seeing," the 47-year-old Danish actor said. "She also has no respect for him. He's just there to do what she says. She shows so little respect for him as a human being, as a counselor, as a partner, for everything. He's had enough."

As he goes outside the King's Landing, Jaime must seek help, perhaps from his brother Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) or Jon Snow (Kit Harington), to stay alive. He is also expected to play a major role in winning the looming war between the living and the dead.

If the leaked season 8 script is to be believed, Jaime – also known as the Kingslayer – may bring down the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) using a dragon-glass dagger. However, the Great War does not simply end there.

With that, Jaime will head to King's Landing to ask for Cersei's help once again. Instead of helping him, Cersei will order Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) to execute him. Flustered, Jamie decides to fight back and ultimately kills him. He will then wrap his hands around Cersei's neck, killing her and their unborn child.

While waiting for such theory to happen, Coster-Waldau will next appear in Rick Roman Waugh's "Shot Caller." In the film, he plays Jacob Harlon (also known as Money), a family man who is sent to prison after a fatal traffic accident.

"Shot Caller" opens in theaters across the U.S. on Aug. 18.