Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: Is Cersei really pregnant? Nikolaj Coster-Waldau weighs in

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in "Game of Thrones" season 7. HBO

The "Game of Thrones" season 7 finale dropped a huge bombshell about Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey): she's pregnant. But given the deceitful nature of the show, many are skeptical about her condition and among them is series star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau himself.

The actor, who plays Cersei's brother/lover in the HBO hit, sat down with InStyle recently to address the mystery surrounding the queen's pregnancy. When he initially read the script, Coster-Waldau didn't have doubts that Headey's character was expecting. But that's not the case anymore.

"That's what I thought. I mean, I still think she is. But I don't know how. I'm not sure anymore," he admitted, adding, "It might be that she was just playing all of us. When we did it, I definitely believed her. And that, I guess, is what's important. Jaime believed her."

If there's one thing fans know about Cersei, it's that she will do anything to get what she wants. She has murdered a thousand to stay in power and she's willing to take more drastic actions in the name of the Iron Throne. Although seen by some as quite a sexist move, Cersei faking it out of a desperate plea so Jamie would never betray her again is not too far-fetched at all.

Bustle notes that not only do her actions when she broke the news seemed rehearsed, it's also out of character for Cersei, who has shown strength in the past with or without Jamie, to be needy. If the site's prediction is anything to go by, she may have started doubting Jamie's loyalty and realized that her brother, who was once a Kingslayer, is capable of becoming a Queenslayer too. So what better way to keep him devoted to her?

It may be recalled that Maggy the Frog's (Jodhi May) prophecy in season 5 also states that she will only have three children and that she will even outlive them all. If she's indeed expecting, that means the prophecy has been a lie all along.

As usual, fans will have to wait for season 8 to confirm the matter.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.