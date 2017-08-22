'Game of Thrones' season 8 sets production date, might not air until 2019

A promotional image for "Game of Thrones." HBO

With "Game of Thrones" heading toward the end of the seventh season, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Ser Jaime Lannister, is now sharing more details about the show's future.

In an interview with Collider, Coster-Waldau revealed that the production for the series' eighth and final season will begin in October. Principal photography is expected to wrap just before Easter Sunday. He also expects to receive the final season's script in the coming weeks.

"I don't know what's going to happen next season," the 47-year-old Danish actor continued. "We go back in October, so maybe in the next few weeks, we'll get the scripts and I'll find out. I'm very curious."

HBO has yet to give any specifics about when it will air, but the network's programming president Casey Bloys previously hinted that the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" may not air until 2019. It apparently all depends on how much time showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss need.

In the meantime, it looks like the show's seventh run will end in a surprising way. Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), who is currently ruling the North in Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) place, will hold a meeting with the Northern and Vale Lords about the execution of a traitor.

Due to their strained relationship, Arya Stark (Massie Williams) believes Sansa is referring to her. Instead, the Little Dove will expose Lord Petyr Baelish/Littlefinger's (Aidan Gillen) crimes and will sentence him to death.

"[Arya and Sansa] are working together because they both know that Littlefinger can't be trusted," One Reddit user mused, as cited by The Daily Express. "The whole scene with Arya threatening Sansa with the knife was more Arya telling Sansa of her capabilities and that Sansa needs to just ask her."

The season 7 finale of "Game of Thrones" airs on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.