'Game of Thrones' season 8 rumors: Dream team reunites for finale season?

A promotional photo for popular HBO series "Game of Thrones." Facebook/GameOfThrones

One of the most acclaimed directors of the popular fantasy series looks to be returning for HBO's "Game of Thrones" season 8. After seven installments of twists, turns, zombies, and dragons, the final six episodes of the show are on the horizon.

Before 2017 ends, cameras will begin rolling, with the network possibly shooting multiple endings to ensure that the expected spectacular climax will not be spoiled ahead of time. However, little is known about the forthcoming eighth season and when it will air. Despite the scarcity of information, the seventh run has offered plenty of clues.

Not only that, it appears like there are several of hints coming out on social media. For instance, "Game of Thrones" season 8 will likely bring back some of the key scriptwriters and directors from over the years, as the story is about to wrap up. Some of the prominent names in the industry may return to the franchise, as teased by Fabian Wagner, a frequent director of photography on the show.

Wagner, who worked on episodes like the "Hardhome," shared on Instagram an old photo of him with the rest of the team behind the famous "Battle of the Bastards" episode. Apparently, the caption indicated that he and the rest of the people featured in the snap would be returning for the highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" season 8.

Also in the image is Miguel Sapochnik, the director of some notable episodes on the show, like the season 6 finale, "The Winds of Winter." Given that, fans have been excited to hear that the filmmaker might be working together with the team for the final season. The photo also features VFX supervisor Joe Bauer, Sapochnik's assistant Caroline Alderson, and VFX producer Steve Kullback.

Considering the work they have all previously done on the show, it is hardly surprising that they might be coming back to the franchise. However, the dream team has not been confirmed yet, so fans should wait for official announcements for "Game of Thrones" season 8.