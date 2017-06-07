'Game of Thrones' season 8 release date rumors: Final season could be delayed until 2019
"Game of Thrones" fans are devastated after it was revealed that the final season might not arrive until 2019. This comes after it was revealed that season 8 will also be the shortest in the show's history.
With more than a month to go before season 7 hits the TV screens, fans are growing more anxious with each passing day. After the most recent trailer teased epic battles between armies, the wait can only be described as agonizing.
However, this could just be the beginning of the long hard road to the finale after it was revealed that "Game of Thrones" season 8 might not arrive for another two years. This is according to HBO's president of programming, Casey Bloys, who said that the lengthy process of the showrunners could delay the series.
"By the time the final season airs, Dan and David will have been at this for 12 years," said Bloys in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "By the time the final season airs, Dan and David will have been at this for 12 years."
He also said that the slow pace could delay the airing of several spin-offs including a prequel. "You're not going to see anything air anytime close to the season 8 finale," he said.
It is understandable that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss take their time to write the finale. However, the rush fans get from every episode has become a drug and they will definitely be upset until they can get their fix of medieval mayhem.
The finale will also be the last time both men will be involved in the franchise, having turned down the offer to work on the spin-offs. According to Bloys, they want to enjoy the show as fans and not worry anymore about the scripts and production issues.
"Game of Thrones" season 8 will air on July 16 on HBO.
