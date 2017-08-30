'Game of Thrones' season 8 release date, plot rumors: Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen may butt heads for the Iron Throne

A Jon Snow promotional poster for "Game of Thrones." Facebook/GameOfThrones

The season 7 finale of "Game of Thrones" just ended and there is speculation that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) might hit a bump on the road in the last installment.

The eighth season could start off with Jon and Daenerys butting heads once they reach Winterfell. It was revealed in the finale that Jon is the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding) and Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi), making him the rightful heir to the Iron Throne and ruler of Westeros.

Daenerys is also claiming the throne for herself since she is the daughter of the Mad King Aerys Targaryen (David Rintoul). However, Rhaegar being older than Daenerys puts Jon next in the line of succession.

Jon and Daenerys do not know this latest development yet but are expected to learn the news at Winterfell when they meet with Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), who confirmed the union of Jon's parents.

In the finale, Bran used his ability to see into the past and saw Rhaegar and Lyanna getting married in a secret ceremony.

It is expected to be an awkward situation when Jon and Daenerys learn the truth of his origins since both lay claim to the throne and are also romantically involved with each other. It remains to be seen who will give up the throne for the sake of their relationship and let the other rule Westeros unopposed.

When asked who had a better claim to the throne, Clarke said candidly in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, "I've worked so hard, I don't want to share that throne. No. The throne's big enough for one dragon bum, and that's mine. That's it!"

"Game of Thrones" season 8 has no release date yet but is expected to return towards the end of 2018 or early 2019.