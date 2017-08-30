'Game of Thrones' season 8 plot details: Kit Harington drops major spoiler about series finale

(L-R) Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington as Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow in HBO's "Game of Thrones." YouTube/HBO

"Game of Thrones" just wrapped up its seventh season run but actor Kit Harington — who plays the King in the North, Jon Snow — is already dropping a bunch of spoilers for the series' finale.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 ended with a shocking twist, a huge revelation and the death of a fan-favorite character. First, it was revealed that Jon is actually Aegon Targaryen, the trueborn son of Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding) and Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi).

At Winterfell, Lord Petyr Baelish, better known as Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), was executed by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) after he was found guilty of murder and treason.

The 79-minute episode then ended with the White Walker army arriving at Eastwatch. The Night King (Vladimir Furdik) commanded the undead Viserion to breathe a sinister blue flame into the Wall; enabling the dead to pass into the Seven Kingdoms.

Now that the Great War has begun, fans can expect to see more deaths in the next installment. As per Harington, the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" is going to be a ferocious bloodbath.

"[The viewers] should get used to and get ready for next year is 'Thrones' returning to form and killing its main characters quickly," the 30-year-old English actor said in an interview with Deadline. "They're going to go, and they're going to go fast, and I think that the payoff of our characters not being in great peril this year will be that, next year, it's going to be a bloodbath."

Since Jon is the true heir to the Iron Throne, a brutal clash could take place between him and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in "Game of Thrones" season 8. " Apparently, the Mother of Dragons will not give up the throne easily.

"I've worked so hard, I don't want to share that throne," Clarke, 30, told Entertainment Tonight. "No. The throne's big enough for one dragon bum, and that's mine. That's it!"

The eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" will not air until early 2019.