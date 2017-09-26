'Game of Thrones' season 8 news: Fan theories suggest an undead Jaime will kill Cersei

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in HBO's "Game of Thrones." HBO

Major spoilers and character deaths await the fans of HBO's "Game of Thrones," as the actors of the show, both in the previous and upcoming seasons, hint at the endings and possibilities in season 8.

In an interview with Tom Hopper, the actor who played the show's late Dickon Tarly, he stated that he may have predicted one of the most tragic betrayals and endings of the show. Hopper theorized that Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) will end up killing his sister Cersei (Lena Headey).

Hopper suggested that this may or may not happen after Jamie meets his own "icy" demise in season 8. Coster-Waldau has also previously hinted about his character's death during a battle with the White Walkers. He also expressed that he was sure that some major character will be turned into an undead, although he did not know which one.

Coster-Waldau then joked that "there are going to be some blue-eyed main characters running around," and that he did not want to be one of them due to the intense preparations needed. He said, "And, god, I hope it's not me. That's three hours of make-up in the morning."

While Hopper's theory may be taken with a grain of salt, it is not entirely far-fetched. In the finale of season 7, Jaime Lannister was seen disobeying Cersei's orders and riding off to fight in the North, as the first day of winter begins in Westeros. Coster-Waldau suggested that Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Danaerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) would eventually accept his help, with the show then transforming Jaime from a villain to a hero.

As for Queen Danaerys, Clarke was seen posting a dramatic change in her hairstyle, allegedly for the show, suggesting that a significant change in her character may also be a possibility. She cut her hair short and dyed it blonde for the first time since joining "Game of Thrones." Based on this, some fan theories have suggested that she might turn evil, get burned by her dragons, be forced into a walk of shame by Cersei, or join and lose a fight.

There has been no official announcement yet, but "Game of Thrones" season 8 is set to return either in late 2018 or early 2019.