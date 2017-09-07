'Game of Thrones' season 8 cast news: Ed Sheeran not making a comeback

Ed Sheeran made a guest appearance in HBO's "Game of Thrones" season 7 as an unnamed Lannister soldier. YouTube/GameofThrones

Ed Sheeran didn't really want to play the game of thrones for too long, just around 30 seconds. The Grammy Award-winning singer revealed that he isn't interested in coming back to "Game of Thrones" and explained why he thinks his character is already dead.

Sheeran, 26, opened up about why he made a guest appearance and why he thinks his character didn't survive Westeros.

It turns out — it was Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, that led to Sheeran getting his cameo role.

"She's come to gigs for years," the singer told MTV News during a tour stop in Dallas in August. "They basically put me in a scene with her to kind of be like, 'Hey, thanks for doing the show for so many years. Ed's going to be in it.'"

Sheeran made a guest appearance in the season 7 episode "Dragonstone" as a singing Lannister soldier, which resulted in mixed responses from fans of the show.

The singer notably deleted his Twitter account a few days after the show's premiere, although he has since denied that the two instances were connected.

He clarified on his Instagram account that he came off Twitter because he always intended to do so, not because of the fans' comments on his "Game of Thrones" appearance.

On why he thinks his character didn't make it out alive of, Sheeran said, "We were all quite young, those soldiers. I doubt I'm going to survive for that long, to be honest, when there are dragons in the world."

Sheeran added that he knew fans didn't want him to make another appearance. He also said that he didn't really want to be on the show for long.

"I wanted to be in it for like 30 seconds or whatever," he said.

Episode director for "Dragonstone," Jeremy Podeswa, earlier defended Sheeran's appearance to The Daily Beast, saying that he was surprised at how much people fussed about the cameo.

"The truth is, everybody on the show is famous now," Podeswa said. "So it doesn't mean anything to me. It's about, are they appropriate for the role?"

Season 8 of HBO's "Game of Thrones" is set for release in 2018 or 2019.