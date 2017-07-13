'Game of Thrones' season 7 spoilers: What's in store for Cersei and Arya? Lannisters to settle debts?
As the premiere of season 7 of "Game of Thrones" draws near, fans are eager to see what the new season has in store for their favorite characters. Some of the cast members have hinted what events might occur in Westeros, possibly also hinting who is going to survive until its eighth and final season.
According to WhatCulture, one of the things that will most likely happen in "Game of Thrones" season 7 is Arya's (Maisie Williams) reunion with her own direwolf, Nymeria. This corresponds to a post by Instinct Animals for Film on their Instagram account. The company shared a photo of two wolves, one named Quigley, who plays Ghost in the series, and the other looking a lot like Arya's Nymeria. Her reunion with her direwolf could be a much-needed boost for her character, after having been separated from her loved ones for a long time.
Another moment that could happen in "Game of Thrones" season 7 is of the Lannisters settling their debts. Everyone knows that they always pay back their debts, and in this case, it is their debts to the Iron Bank of Braavos. Actor Mark Gatiss confirmed that he will be reprising his role as Tycho Nestoris for two episodes, and this is perhaps because House Lannister will pay whatever they owe.
Speaking of House Lannister, Lena Headey, who plays Cersei on the show, sort of hinted that her character may not be the one who ultimately sits on the Iron Throne in season 8. In an interview with The New York Times, Headey said that it could not be her because she is currently there, so she is very much in trouble for the remainder of the season. This follows the big move she made by the end of season 6, which led her to be the current occupant of the Iron Throne.
Williams might have also hinted Arya's fate in the upcoming season. The actress revealed in an interview with TIME that since she finished filming the current season, she naturally knows a lot more than what the fans do. However, Williams also stated that she usually does not know what could happen to her character until the very end and that the scripts are usually sent out a month before they start filming. This might mean that Arya will stick around until the eighth season. Still, she hopes that Arya and the rest of the remaining Starks will reunite by season 8.
"Game of Thrones" season 7 will premiere on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.
