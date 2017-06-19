'Game of Thrones' season 7 spoilers, rumors: The Lannisters' downfall imminent? Jon Snow's alleged birth name revealed

As the premiere draws nearer and nearer, lots of spoiler and fan prediction are gradually coming out. Just recently, the alleged birth name of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was revealed and a new theory suggests Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) could be the key in overthrowing House Lannister in "Game of Thrones" season 7.

In the finale of "Game of Thrones" season 6, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) stormed toward Westeros in a bid to claim the Iron Throne from Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). Even though the journey will not be easy, Tyrion will be a great help to the Mother of Dragons.

Pointing to the new "Game of Thrones" season 7 trailer, a Reddit user remarked how the Unsullied appears to be assaulting a castle belonging to House Lannister — with some believing it could be Casterly Rock.

"Back in season two when Stannis was headed for King's Landing, Tyrion told Lord Varys that back when he was a young adult, he was put in charge of all of the drains and sewers of Casterly Rock by Tywin," the Redditor wrote. "Could all this experience that Tyrion had manning the drains and sewers lead him to ordering his men to enter the castle through a secret route?"

While there has not yet been any confirmation, fans believed Tyrion will be the one to bring Queen Cersei down. Besides the fact that they have never exactly gotten along, Queen Cersei believes it was Tyrion who poisoned Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the birth name of Jon may have just been revealed. A leaked page from an upcoming issue of Empire Magazine, as cited by IGN, revealed that Jon's name is actually Jaehaerys Targaryen.

"As we saw in the last episode of season six, Bran's (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) psychic time-traveling "greenlight" revealed the true nature of Jon's birth heritage and his real name: Jaehaerys Targaryen," it reads.

However, neither Harington nor Hempstead-Wright have commented on the matter. So, until they do, this remains nothing more than a rumor.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 will premiere on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.