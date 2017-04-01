'Game of Thrones' season 7 spoilers, premiere date: New promotional video teases clash between Daenerys, Jon, and Cersei

Winter has come in Westeros and the journey to "Game of Thrones" season 7 has begun. A new trailer for the highly anticipated return of HBO's hit series has just been released. The 90-second clip shows the three leaders — Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), Jon (Kit Harington), and Cersei (Lena Headey) — walking toward their respective thrones.

A previous teaser hinted that a "Great War" will dawn upon the characters in the upcoming season, which is assumed to be the war against the White Walkers. However, the latest promotional video might be suggesting that there is another war coming — and that is the much awaited showdown between the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys; the King in the North, Jon; and the queen who currently holds the Iron Throne, Cersei.

While the video shows Cersei taking a seat on the Iron Throne, as she is now the queen of the Seven Kingdoms, Jon is seen back in Winterfell, which he and Sansa (Sophie Turner) took back from the Boltons last season. According to Independent UK, the video also hints that Daenerys will soon claim Dragonstone, as she is seen in the ancient Targaryen castle taking a seat on the throne, which was previously overtaken by Stannis (Stephen Dillane).

The promotional video also shows Cersei letting out a cold breath, which signifies that winter has really come. The promo clip ends with a close-up shot of the Night King's eye. With a common enemy, will the three leaders set their differences aside in order to defeat the White Walkers? Or will their thirst for the throne distract them from the Great War?

An article on the Screen Rant says, "It's clear that, even with the Great War looming, the coming war between the trio and their respective armies will be one of the major narratives driving season 7."

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres on July 16, at 9 p.m. EDT, on HBO.