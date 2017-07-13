'Game of Thrones' season 7 spoilers: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau confirms Jon is a Targaryen

"Game of Thrones" actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) has recently confirmed a long-standing fan theory that asserts Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is actually part Stark and part Targaryen.

In the television series, Jon is believed to be Ned Stark's (Sean Bean) son with a prostitute. However, most fans would not buy the story that the most honorable man in Westeros is capable of cheating on his wife, Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley). Additionally, Ned has always been mum about the alleged woman he slept with. This made fans speculate that the Warden of the North kept his silence because the said prostitute never really existed.

Throughout the six seasons, no one from the show confirmed the theory until Coster-Waldau slipped when he appeared in a recent episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" During the interview, the host of the show called the actor out for previously lying about Jon's resurrection. Coster-Waldau tried to defend himself but ended revealing the true lineage of Ned's motherless son.

"The thing is, Jon Snow is dead, but Jon Stark-Targaryen has risen from the dead," the actor answered Jimmy Kimmel.

Coster-Waldau's statement confirmed the long-standing theory that Jon is really the son of Ned's sister, Lyanna (Aisling Franciosi), and the Mad King, Rhaegar Targaryen. It also aligns with the finale episode of season 6 where Ned reconnected with Lyanna right before she died and vowed that he would take care of her baby.

Advertisement

Although this "Game of Thrones" secret has long been known by fans, it was never really confirmed by any member of the show's production or cast. Coster-Waldau was the first to spill.

Things are bound to be interesting as Harrington also told Variety that his character will finally meet Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clark) in the upcoming renewal.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.