'Game of Thrones' season 7 spoilers: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau confirms Jon is a Targaryen
"Game of Thrones" actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) has recently confirmed a long-standing fan theory that asserts Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is actually part Stark and part Targaryen.
In the television series, Jon is believed to be Ned Stark's (Sean Bean) son with a prostitute. However, most fans would not buy the story that the most honorable man in Westeros is capable of cheating on his wife, Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley). Additionally, Ned has always been mum about the alleged woman he slept with. This made fans speculate that the Warden of the North kept his silence because the said prostitute never really existed.
Throughout the six seasons, no one from the show confirmed the theory until Coster-Waldau slipped when he appeared in a recent episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" During the interview, the host of the show called the actor out for previously lying about Jon's resurrection. Coster-Waldau tried to defend himself but ended revealing the true lineage of Ned's motherless son.
"The thing is, Jon Snow is dead, but Jon Stark-Targaryen has risen from the dead," the actor answered Jimmy Kimmel.
Coster-Waldau's statement confirmed the long-standing theory that Jon is really the son of Ned's sister, Lyanna (Aisling Franciosi), and the Mad King, Rhaegar Targaryen. It also aligns with the finale episode of season 6 where Ned reconnected with Lyanna right before she died and vowed that he would take care of her baby.
Although this "Game of Thrones" secret has long been known by fans, it was never really confirmed by any member of the show's production or cast. Coster-Waldau was the first to spill.
Things are bound to be interesting as Harrington also told Variety that his character will finally meet Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clark) in the upcoming renewal.
"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
- Farewell, Eugene Peterson? Why evangelicals can do better than start a heresy hunt over gay marriage
- Do short sermons fail to do justice to the Bible?
- If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
- Dress-down Sundays for clergy: Is it the shape of things to come?
- Previously suicidal UK Muslim in same-sex marriage says 'God's in my heart,' praises 'guardian angel' husband
- Saint Columba's cell discovered by scientists on Scottish island of Iona
- Christian woman raised in Iran is to become a Bishop in the Church of England
- Live Aid: the generation-defining event that helped save a people – but left a tainted legacy
- Charlie Gard parents given new hope as judge hints at possible change of mind
- Controversial French archbishop warns of 'great replacement' by Muslims
- 'Great pain and dismay': Another priest killed in Mexico
- Putin would have preferred Hillary to be President, Trump tells Pat Robertson
- The Church of England is in 'grave spiritual danger', warns Archbishop