'Game of Thrones' season 7 spoilers: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau almost spills major plot twist; will Cersei have a new suitor?

Cersei (Lena Headey) might have a new object of affection when "Game of Thrones" returns for its seventh season.

"Game of Thrones" is undoubtedly one of the biggest TV shows of all time. Cast members of the HBO drama would often find themselves being bombarded with loaded questions from the press, running the risk of letting plot points slip accidentally. Latest to fall victim to an unintended spoiler slip is star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

The Danish actor recently caught up with The Daily Beast and he was asked about the scene in which Jaime (Coster-Waldau) confessed his real feelings for his twin sister Cersei. Coster-Waldau responded by describing his character's mindset when it comes to his romantic life.

"He's not like his sister and brother, but he's been on the battlefield his whole life, and knows about people's weaknesses and loving someone unconditionally because he loves his sister unconditionally," he explained. "Plus, there are no other suitors. Well, that's not true . . . but he has to step up and take his father's place. Wow, I was about to reveal something from season seven and thought, 'What am I doing?'"

While viewers still have to wait a few months to know if Cersei will indeed have a new suitor, there are speculations that Coster-Waldau might be referring to Euron (Pilou Asbæk), the uncle of Theon (Alfie Allen), who made his debut last season.

Like Cersei, Euron is also against the Starks, and it is expected that the two characters will forge an alliance to bring down their common enemy. Euron initially wanted to be allies with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), but after Yara (Gemma Whelan) said Theon got to her first, it is likely that he will team up with Cersei instead.

As for Jaime's relationship with Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), the actor believes they feel "very strongly for each other." Although he admitted that he has no clue if the pair would ever act on their feelings, Coster-Waldau said a romantic relationship between the Kingslayer and the high-born lady might be far from happening.

The seventh season of "Game of Thrones" premieres on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.