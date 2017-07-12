'Game of Thrones' season 7 spoilers: Costume designer confirms Jon Snow, Daenerys' meeting
It looks like Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will have a major storyline in "Game of Thrones" season 7. The bastard of Winterfell will be meeting two important characters in the upcoming season, which will have a great impact on the show moving forward.
In a recent interview with Uproxx, "Game of Thrones" costume designer Michele Clapton said the characters' clothes are key to their respective arcs. In particular, Jon will be wearing a massive fur cape this season, which is a visual manifestation of the character and connects him to the late Eddard "Ned" Stark (Sean Bean).
"There are times when we removed it because we wanted him to be more vulnerable," the award-winning British costume designer told the publication, adding, "Especially I think, when he saw Dany, and he went to see her for the first time in her chamber. We decided to remove it, but then when he went to see Cersei, we put it on."
Clapton's revelation confirms previous "Game of Thrones" theories suggesting that Jon and Queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will meet at last. While his meeting with Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is somewhat less expected, the two-minute long trailer has suggested that Jon will convince the latter to join the imminent fight against the White Walkers.
"For centuries our families fought together against their common enemy," Jon Snow said in the teaser. "Despite their differences, together. We need to do the same if we're going to survive – because the enemy is real."
However, it will not be an easy journey for Jon. Since no one believes the White Walkers are real, the King of the North will reportedly capture a Wight and bring one to the South to literally show both queens that they are a threat to mankind.
"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.
-
Justin Bieber channels Hillsong: 'The devil has no power when you know the LIVING God!'
The devout Christian pop star, who has been visiting, praying and worshipping with other young Christians at Hillsong in Australia, posted on Instagram: 'Let the devil know NOT TODAY! The devil has no power when you know the LIVING God! His name is JESUS!! Why worry when you can worship.'
-
Christian students go viral after song praising Jesus gets 15 million views in a week
A group of college students has turned Hillsong's "What a Beautiful Name" into an even greater hit.
- Saint Columba's cell discovered by scientists on Scottish island of Iona
- Christian woman raised in Iran is to become a Bishop in the Church of England
- Mother Teresa's white and blue sari becomes a registered trademark
- How this Jerusalem tattoo parlour is continuing a pilgrimage tradition since 1300
- Christian baker tells 'The View' hosts Jesus wouldn't bake a cake for a same-sex wedding
- Should churches take up offerings during services?
- Why has the Catholic Church banned gluten-free wafers for Communion?
- God v evolution? How science and faith fought at the Scopes Monkey Trial
- Proof: Young people are far more receptive to the gospel than we think
- ISIS has been purged from Mosul – but many Iraqi Christians fear returning home
- Pope Francis 'says Europe must become federal or it will no longer count for anything' - report
- Heartbreaking letter by Christian convert in prison in Iran reveals his hunger strike torment
- Mother Teresa's white and blue sari becomes a registered trademark
- How this Jerusalem tattoo parlour is continuing a pilgrimage tradition since 1300
- Donald Trump visit to UK postponed to next year