'Game of Thrones' season 7 spoilers: Costume designer confirms Jon Snow, Daenerys' meeting

It looks like Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will have a major storyline in "Game of Thrones" season 7. The bastard of Winterfell will be meeting two important characters in the upcoming season, which will have a great impact on the show moving forward.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, "Game of Thrones" costume designer Michele Clapton said the characters' clothes are key to their respective arcs. In particular, Jon will be wearing a massive fur cape this season, which is a visual manifestation of the character and connects him to the late Eddard "Ned" Stark (Sean Bean).

"There are times when we removed it because we wanted him to be more vulnerable," the award-winning British costume designer told the publication, adding, "Especially I think, when he saw Dany, and he went to see her for the first time in her chamber. We decided to remove it, but then when he went to see Cersei, we put it on."

Clapton's revelation confirms previous "Game of Thrones" theories suggesting that Jon and Queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will meet at last. While his meeting with Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is somewhat less expected, the two-minute long trailer has suggested that Jon will convince the latter to join the imminent fight against the White Walkers.

"For centuries our families fought together against their common enemy," Jon Snow said in the teaser. "Despite their differences, together. We need to do the same if we're going to survive – because the enemy is real."

However, it will not be an easy journey for Jon. Since no one believes the White Walkers are real, the King of the North will reportedly capture a Wight and bring one to the South to literally show both queens that they are a threat to mankind.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.