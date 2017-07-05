'Game of Thrones' season 7 release date news, spoilers: Daenerys may wage war against White Walkers

Even before the series "Game of Thrones" was created, fans have already been excited to see the war between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and the White Walkers. After all, the novel which the show was adapted from is only called "A Song of Ice and Fire." The long wait my finally be over as executive producer Dan Weiss recently dropped a hint that the Mother of Dragons is going to a high-stake battle in season 7 which will open on July 16.

A recent report made by Time Magazine reveal that Clarke has been filming intensively with a mechanical bull which the show's animators will later transform into her ferocious dragons. At one point, she was even shooting on top of one for 16 straight days.

According to the magazine, the actress has been filming a clash that the show has long been promised. They did not reveal whom Daenerys is going to face on the battlefield, but they teased that the internet is going to melt when they find out. They also suggested that whoever wins the battle gets to have power over Westeros.

Since Time Magazine has only provided a few details, The Hollywood Reporter came up with a few predictions. The likeliest among them is that Daenerys may finally take her dragons to the North of the Wall and wage war against the Night King and his ghastly army of White Walkers.

However, there is also a good possibility that Daenerys is going to take another female ruler down, particularly Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) who will also be at the height of her power in the seventh installment. In the latest trailer which HBO uploaded on YouTube, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is seen riding a horse down a scorched battlefield. This scene strongly suggests that the Lannisters are going to get a taste of Daenery's wrath.

If ever the upcoming season does not include the war between Daenerys and the White Walkers, it will still be one for the books with the battle between the Houses Lannister and Targaryen. The upcoming installment is also going to explore the relationship between Daenerys and a newly-discovered member of her family, Jon Snow (Kit Harington).