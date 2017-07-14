'Game of Thrones' season 7 premiere live stream: How to watch HBO series online

There are only two days left before "Game of Thrones" returns on HBO. To help everyone prepare, here is where, when and how fans can catch the much-awaited season 7 premiere.

The premiere of "Game of Thrones" season 7, titled "Dragonstone," is scheduled to air on Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO. For those who do not have a cable subscription, they can check out the season premiere through the network's standalone streaming service called HBO Now.

But there is a catch — setting up an account is only exclusive to Apple users. To start with, users must download the free HBO Now app from the Apple App Store, select the "Start your free trial with iTunes" option and then fill up the necessary information.

After successfully creating and activating their account, users can stream shows from any iOS device they have access to or from any web browser on the computer. It is important to note that "Game of Thrones" season 7 will air live on HBO Now at the same time it premieres on the small screen.

If HBO Now will not work, there is another option available: Sling TV. For only $35, the first multichannel live TV allows users to stream the premiere of "Game of Thrones" season 7 through smart TVs, digital media players and mobile applications.

In the meantime, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the popular HBO series, said fans should brace themselves for the arrival of the White Walkers. She also talked about the threat that the Night King poses over Westeros.

"You should be pretty afraid of him," the 21-year-old English actress told The Hollywood Reporter, adding, "This season is all about the alive human beings coming together and sensing that there's a greater threat here, and there he is. You should be pretty afraid."