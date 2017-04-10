'Game of Thrones' season 7 premiere date, cast news, spoilers: Stark family to reunite? Ed Sheeran teases his character's fate

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A Stark family reunion might be happening on the upcoming new season of "Game of Thrones." Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran teased that his character will not be dying on the HBO series.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is the second to the last installment of the TV adaptation of George R.R. Martin's novel series, "A Song of Ice and Fire." The HBO series is scheduled to premiere this July, and it might feature a family reunion of the remaining Stark house members.

Speculations suggesting that a Stark family reunion will happen was caused by the recent trailer released by HBO featuring some of the network's fictional characters humming their signature tune, including characters from "Game of Thrones."

In the short promo, members of the Stark house — Sansa (Sophie Turner), Arya (Maisie Williams), Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) — appeared to be wearing similar Winterfell outfits, which might be hinting that they will be reunited in season 7, Independent reports.

There are already rumors that Sansa and Arya will be brought together by Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen). However, it is still unknown how Bran will be reunited with his family.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is set to make an appearance in "Game of Thrones" season 7. The role that the singer-songwriter will play on the show is still being kept tightly under wraps.

However, Comicbook confirmed that Sheeran teased some bits about his character's fate in the series.

Sheeran revealed, "I do know which role I am going to play. I don't die in it. ... I'm only in it for like five minutes."

He added that although many of the viewers are expecting his character to die a horrible death, "I'd probably prefer to have sex than die in the show," Sheeran teased.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is slated to premiere on July 16.