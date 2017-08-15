'Game of Thrones' season 7 plot rumors: Rhaegar Targaryen might appear; Is Jon Snow the rightful ruler of Westeros?

A promotional image for "Game of Thrones." Facebook/GameOfThrones

An important character mentioned in the past may be making an appearance in HBO's "Game of Thrones" season 7 and this could have game-changing implications.

According to a Reddit post, the character of Rhaegar Targaryen may have been cast with an actor by the name of Wilf Scolding. Based on the books and the show, Rhaegar is the brother of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and son of the Mad King Aerys Targaryen (David Rintoul).

In the last season, it was strongly suggested that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was not the son of Eddard Stark (Sean Bean) but his sister, Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi). It was further hinted that Jon's father was Rhaegar because according to the books, he ran off with Lyanna implying a secret love affair.

The Reddit user said that Franciosi followed Scolding on Twitter at the time "Game of Thrones" was shooting and that he followed her back as well as the show's account. Scolding also fits the description of Rhaegar who was described as a tall, handsome man with dark eyes in the books.

If the show reveals that Rhaegar and Lyanna are Jon's parents and that they were secretly married before he was born, Jon would not be a bastard and would be the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. He would also have the strongest claim since Rhaegar is older than Daenerys.

In effect, Jon would not only be the King in the North but the ruler of all of Westeros. If this scenario plays out, it will remain to be seen how Daenerys, who claims to be the rightful heir, will deal with this possible development.

Scolding is a newcomer to acting and has appeared in "Put Down," "Bees Make Honey" and "The Passing Bells."

"Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 6 will air on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.