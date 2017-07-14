'Game of Thrones' season 7 plot rumors, predictions: Who will take the Iron Throne? Who will die?

"Game of Thrones" has come a long way since its premiere in 2011. Now that season 7 is on the way, plot rumors and predictions abound and here are some of them.

The question on people's minds is who will take the Iron Throne once all the madness and fighting ends? In a Variety poll, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) received the top vote as to who is most likely to overthrow Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) to become ruler of Westeros. After all, she will be bringing her army of Unsullied and Dothraki soldiers to the west as was shown in last season's finale.

Daenerys will also have her three dragons with Drogon leading the pack. There is also a rumor that someone will be killed off possibly by one of the dragons as shown in a leaked video. In it, the person being spewed with fire appeared to be tall and wore a cloak. Someone in the background then yells, "Khaleesi, what sort of witchcraft is this?" The scene was shot on sand, rocks and brush.

Fans have speculated that the burning person might be Randyll Tarly (James Faulkner), father of Sam (John Bradley). The one who yelled might be Dickon (Freddie Stroma), Sam's brother. Randyll currently backs Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg) who hates the Lannisters. If Randyll betrays the Tyrells and joins up with the Lannisters, Daenerys might discover this betrayal and burn him to a crisp. Nevertheless, it will be revealed soon who dies in this particular manner in the upcoming season.

Speaking of the Targaryen-Lannister feud, there will be a huge showdown between the warring factions where fans believe will be at Casterly Rock. In the trailer, Unsullied soldiers are shown attacking Lannister forces as they barge through the doors. Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) is also seen heading to a hole on the side of a cliff, which is probably the sewers of Casterly Rock.

Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) stated in previous seasons that he was familiar with the sewers and cisterns of the Lannister stronghold. This is possibly how Grey Worm will be able to penetrate Casterly Rock and let the Unsullied in.

See if any of the plot rumors and predictions are true when "Game of Thrones" season 7 returns on Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.