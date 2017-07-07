'Game of Thrones' season 7 news, spoilers: Ned Stark may be alive

Undoubtedly, the tragic death of Eddard "Ned" Stark (Sean Bean) is considered as one of the most unforgettable in "Game of Thrones" history. When the Lord of Winterfell is beheaded, many fans are left shaken and wishing he could make a comeback in later episodes. That wish could possibly come true, as suggested by a recent theory.

In the first season, Ned was punished for a crime he did not commit. The first episode followed King Robert Baratheon riding to the north to ask his trusted friend Ned to take over the recently-deceased Jon Arryn as Hand of the King. Ned accepted, not because he was interested in politics, but out of duty. He also wanted to discover the truth behind Arryn's sudden death.

While in his new appointment, Ned uncovered that the king's wife had committed incest. He figured out that Cersei Lannister's (Lena Headey) children whom she claimed to be Robert's were actually fathered by her brother Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). However, before Ned was able to tell the king, Robert also mysteriously passed away.

Ned tried to place the king's brother, Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane), on the throne to prevent Cersei from advancing her evil plan. However, he was betrayed by Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish (Aidan Gillen) and was wrongfully sent by the queen to prison under the grounds of treason. He was kept in a cell under the Red Keep.

According to the theory put forward by Fire and Blood in their YouTube channel, it is possible that Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) paid the Jaqen H'ghar (Tom Wlaschicha) to get himself arrested, sending the Faceless Man into the same prison where Ned was kept. Jaqen helps the Warden of the North make an escape,and steps into his place on the execution platform.

Advertisement

The Digital Spy notes that this theory coincides with what was said in the novel from which the television series is adapted from. In the original text, Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) both claim that their father looks different when they see his head on a pike.

It has been previously established that the Faceless Men can only wear the faces of those who passed away. This was proven false in "Game of Throne" season 5 when Arya pulled away Jaqen's face only to reveal her own.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is going to premiere on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO, Sky Atlantic and Now TV.