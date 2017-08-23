'Game of Thrones' season 7 finale will host most epic reunion of the series

The season finale of HBO's "Game of Thrones" will feature an epic reunion of characters. YouTube/HBO

The seventh season of HBO's epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones" is down to its last episode. Adding to the action and plot twists of the recent episodes, the show is getting a grand reunion of some of its most prominent characters.

For the first time in seven years, "Game of Thrones" is getting a shortened season this year, with season 7 comprising of only seven episodes. However, the large scale action sequences and the fast-moving narrative more than make up for lack in episodes.

In the upcoming season finale, fans will see the joint forces of Jon Snow, played by Kit Harrington, and Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke. The two will travel to King's Landing to try to convince Queen Cersei Lannister, played by Lena Headey, to agree on an armistice and join the war against the White Walkers threatening the kingdom from the north.

The preview video showed Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Queen Cersei's brother and commander of her forces, looking admiringly upon his enemies, the formidable forces of Daenerys' Unsullied army and Dothraki horde stationed outside the kingdom's capital of King's Landing. It also showed the massive fleet of Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) waiting at the Blackwater Bay.

Also seen in the video is the Dragon Pit, an ominous stadium-like ruined castle that formerly housed the dragons of the old Targaryen rulers, which will be the setting for the epic summit.

Among the reunions that will happen during the episode is the meeting of the Lannister siblings. This will be the first time Cersei will see Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) after the latter killed their father and fled the capital. Since then, Tyrion had used his wit to rise through the ranks of his family's enemy, becoming the Hand — the primary advisor of Daenerys.

After most of the past seasons protecting the north against the White Walkers, this is also the first time that Jon Snow will be setting foot at the capital of the kingdom. As the only one who has fought and defeated a White Walker, it will be up to Jon Snow to convince everyone to join him and fight in the "one war that matters."

The season finale of "Game of Thrones" will air Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.