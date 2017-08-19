'Game of Thrones' season 7 finale spoilers: Jon Snow, Daenerys to make love?

(L-R) Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington as Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow in HBO's "Game of Thrones." YouTube/HBO

Things are heating up in Westeros. Aside from the looming war with the White Walkers, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) strong connection will reportedly lead to some steamy lovemaking.

(Spoiler alert! This article contains potential spoilers for the "Game of Thrones" season 7 finale. Read only if you wish to know more about it.)

Since all the episodes of "Game of Thrones" season 7 were filmed before airing, potential spoilers for the finale are already making rounds on the internet.

It is said that Jon and his allies — Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), Gendry (Joe Dempsie), Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann) and Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) — will present the captured wight to Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in King's Landing.

Sandor, better known as The Hound, will cut the wight in half, but to no avail; implying that the reanimated corpse can only be killed by either fire or Dragonglass. Hence, Cersei will promise to support the fight against the White Walkers.

After the meeting, Jon and Daenerys will return to the Dragonstone to prepare all the important things needed for the war. They will then set sail to the North. On board, the duo will reportedly stop fighting temptation and will be making out passionately.

Such a scene would be awkward considering their blood connection. But showrunner David Benioff has already hinted at Jon and Daenerys' incestuous romance.

"They're starting to be attracted to each other," Benioff said during HBO's "Inside the Episode" special. "So much of it is not from dialogue or anything we wrote. It's just the two of them in a small space standing near each other, and us just watching that and feeling the heat of that."

The season 7 finale of "Game of Thrones" airs on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.