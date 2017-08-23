'Game of Thrones' season 7 episode 7 spoilers: Main players finally meet to discuss truce amid White Walker threat

A promotional image for "Game of Thrones." Facebook/GameOfThrones

In the season 7 finale of "Game of Thrones," the main pieces on the chessboard of Westeros will meet together for the first time in the show's history.

The final episode preview for the HBO hit was released recently and it shows Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) meeting at the dragon pit. These are the main players of the show who have never met together throughout the six years that "Game of Thrones" has been on television.

Daenerys spent most of her time in Essos which is in the east while Jon's storyline took place in the north. On the other hand, Tyrion spent time both in Westeros and in the east while his siblings Cersei and Jaime were just on the mainland.

Therefore, the first-time gathering of people instrumental in various storylines will be highly anticipated not just for the characters but for viewers as well. In the meeting, an armistice will be discussed among the leaders because of the impending threat of the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) and the White Walkers.

In a previous episode, Daenerys and Jon came to a decision to have him travel beyond the Wall. The goal was to capture an undead soldier of the Night King in order to bring it back and prove to Cersei that the undead threat is real.

Despite Daenerys losing one of her dragons, they were successful in getting a zombie-like minion from the White Walkers and will present it to Cersei at the meeting.

The meeting may also potentially have Gregor Clegane aka The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) and his brother Sandor Clegane aka The Hound (Rory McCann) at the same gathering. These two have had a bad sibling relationship ever since Gregor burned Sandor's face in a fire. It remains to be seen how they will react if they meet again.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 7 will air on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.