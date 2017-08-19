'Game of Thrones' season 7 episode 6 spoilers: HBO accidentally airs next chapter; Daenerys' dragons to save the day

A promotional image for "Game of Thrones." Facebook/GameOfThrones

The next episode of "Game of Thrones" was broadcast online not by hackers but by HBO themselves. As a result, many people have watched it and spoiled various moments of the episode on social media including a surprising dragon appearance.

The sixth episode of the action-fantasy hit "Game of Thrones" was accidentally aired four days early by HBO Spain. It was available for people for an hour before the blunder was noticed and was immediately taken down. However, this was not able to stop those who were able to rip and share it with others. Snippets of the show were posted on social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and other streaming services.

This comes after a leak that occurred for episode 4 of the show which revealed the battle between Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) Dothraki soldiers and Cersei Lannister's (Lena Headey) army led by Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). The culprits behind the leak were arrested in India for the unauthorized publication of the fourth episode.

With the wide reporting of episode 6's leak, it will be hard for people to stay away from the many potential spoilers. One of which occurs towards the end of the episode after Jon Snow (Kit Harington) together with his band of raiders come face-to-face with the White Walker army.

In the previous episode, Jon embarked on a mission to get the body of an undead soldier. This was to prove to Cersei that the White Walker army existed and prompt her to end all hostilities. In the upcoming episode, Jon and his company are able to secure an undead soldier but are surrounded by the Night King's (Vladimir Furdik) army.

All of a sudden, Targaryen's dragons will appear to save them from the brink of possible death. The dragons unleash their fire on the undead army and rescue Jon and his company in a startling display.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.