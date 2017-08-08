'Game of Thrones' season 7 episode 5 plot rumors: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau talks Jaime's fate

Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Cersei Lannister and Jaime Lannister in HBO's "Game of Thrones." Facebook/GameOfThrones

The latest episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 ended with a shocking twist: Ser Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Bronn (Jerome Flynn) were caught in a surprise attack by Queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

After an intense battle, Jamie attempted to murder Daenerys with a spear, but Drogon noticed him. The dragon then protected the latter behind his head, before breathing a massive amount of flame at the former, who was spared from a certain death when Bronn tackled him off his horse.

As a result, Jaime and Bronn fell into the river. However, the former was weighed down by his armor and sank beneath the waters in danger of drowning. To ease viewers' worries, Coster-Waldau has opened up about Jamie's fate but refused to reveal if his character will make it out alive.

"Jaime is such an idiot that he thinks for a second, 'If I can do this, I can win the whole thing in a Hail Mary'," Coster-Waldau, 47, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "It's not going to end well for Jaime Lannister, I can't imagine."

Even though he recognizes Daenerys would be a better ruler for Westeros, Coster-Waldau cannot help but feel sad for the Lannister soldiers who were slaughtered or harmed while doing their job.

"Even though Daenerys is the hero and the Lannisters are the villains, being burned alive is not great," Coster-Waldau continued. "It's a terrifying thing when this monster flamethrower comes along and incinerates thousands and thousands of men who are just doing their job."

The next episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 is officially titled "Eastwatch" and will follow the aftermath of Daenerys' fierce battle with House Lannister. It will also see Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) preparation for a looming battle with the White Walkers.

Episode 5 of "Game of Thrones" season 7 is set to be released on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.