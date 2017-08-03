'Game of Thrones' season 7 episode 4 spoilers, plot news: Can Daenerys Targayen avenge her fallen allies?
In the latest episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7, more setbacks were incurred by the Dragon Queen as things began to look dim for her depleted armies. The upcoming installment will see her respond to these developments.
In the preview for episode 4, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is seen on the beach telling Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) that the time for clever plans is over.
In the second episode, Daenerys' ally Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan) and her armada of ships were intercepted and destroyed at sea by her uncle, Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek). Her supporter from Dorne, Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma), was captured along with Yara, who were then presented as gifts to Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).
Additionally, in the third episode, Daenerys' ally from Highgarden, Lady Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg), was defeated by Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) when he overthrew her armies and took over her castle.
With these defeats handed to the Mother of Dragons, it is strongly suggested that she will make her move on the Lannisters by attacking Jaime's convoy of carriages carrying the gold that was sequestered at Highgarden.
The preview shows Jaime looking over the long convoy as it travels back to King's Landing. Cersei intends to use that gold to pay back the Iron Bank whom she owes a large debt. However, it is strongly implied that Daenerys won't let her get that gold easily as she appears riding her dragon intent on attacking what is suggested to be the convoy of gold.
A win is almost expected for Daenerys in the next episode. However, true to the form of "Game of Thrones," endings that fans thought would happen do not actually play out to their expectations. It remains to be seen who will win the next battle.
"Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 4 will air on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.
