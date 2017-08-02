'Game of Thrones' season 7 episode 4 script leaked online; Daenerys to show up with her dragons?
Indeed, the internet is dark and full of spoilers. The upcoming episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 has been leaked online after a recent security breach at HBO.
"HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information," the network confirmed in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly. "We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cyber security firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold."
However, it might be too late now: Spoilers for the upcoming episode titled "The Spoils of War" have made their way online.
According to reports, following Bran Stark's (Isaac Hempstead Wright) homecoming, her older sister Arya (Maisie Williams) will finally arrive in Winterfell.
Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) will be surprised at how strong her sister has become. However, Lord Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) will not feel the same way as he will reportedly feel threatened by Arya's presence.
In Dragonstone, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will take a trip down to the caves where she will discover some paintings that seem to back up his claims. Hence, she will offer to help the King in the North in return for bending the knee.
Jon and Daenerys will be interrupted by the arrival of Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen). The latter will try to walk past Jon, but he will grab and tell him that the only reason he will not kill him is because he helped Sansa escape from Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon).
Inside, Theon will report that Yara's Iron Fleet was destroyed and Yara (Gemma Whelan) was captured by their uncle, Euron (Pilou Asbæk). An enraged Daenerys will order an assault on Lannister forces. She will then be seen leaving Dragonstone atop the back of Drogon.
Episode 4 of "Game of Thrones" season 7 is set to air on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.
-
