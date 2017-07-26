'Game of Thrones' season 7 episode 3 spoilers: Daenerys to welcome Jon Snow in 'The Queen's Justice'

Another explosive episode awaits "Game of Thrones" fans as Queen Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) quest in reclaiming the Iron Throne of Westeros continues.

In order to do that, Daenerys will be needing some powerful allies. In the second episode of the season, "Stormborn," Melisandre (Carice van Houten), better known as the Red Woman, informed the Dragon Queen that she had a big role to play in the war to come and so does the King in the North, Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

Surprisingly, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) agreed to summon Jon to Dragonstone as he could be a valuable ally. In spite of its great distance from Winterfell, it is likely that Jon and Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) will arrive at Daenerys' latest stronghold in the third episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 titled "The Queen's Justice."

"Daenerys holds court. Cersei (Lena Headey) returns a gift. Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) learns from his mistakes," the episode's official synopsis reads, as cited by The Telegraph.

Since large amounts of dragonglass can be found on Dragonstone, Jon also hopes to form an alliance with Daenerys to let him mine it and turn it into weapons. Dragonglass is said to be one of the two known substances capable of killing White Walkers.

Advertisement

Also in "The Queen's Justice," the Unsullied will lead an assault on Casterly Rock, the ancestral stronghold of House Lannister, to seize it. Fans will also see the return of Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) in King's Landing to deliver his finest gift to Queen Cersei Lannister.

While nothing is set in stone, it is strongly speculated that Euron's finest gift would be his niece, Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan), and Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma), who murdered Cersei's daughter, Myrcella (Nell Tiger Free).

The third episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 is set to air on Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.