'Game of Thrones' season 7 episode 3 news: Curtain call for a well-loved character
Episode 3 of "Game of Thrones" is out, and the show has seemingly wasted no time in picking up the pace of the story and revealing shocking points in every episode thus far. Episode 3 arguably takes a step further, showing the fall of one of the most beloved characters in the show.
The show kicks off with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) meeting, which may serve as a cathartic and powerful introduction especially due to the widely popular theory that the two of them may be related. Their meeting between the two stubborn and initially reluctant rulers is, to say the least, rocky. Jon refuses to kneel before Daenerys (Pilou Asbaek), but proceeds to ask her for help in fighting the white walkers. Dany says no, but later on in the show, a compromise is offered. Jon is to mine Dragonglass, a mystical material that will eventually allow the northerners to stand a chance against the inevitable arrival of the White Walkers.
In episode 2, Euron Greyjoy successfully raids the fleet of Daenerys, taking the two remaining Sands with him and brings them to Cersei (Lena Headey). Cersei, seeking revenge for the death of her daughter, poisons Ellara Sand's (Indira Varma) daughter, Tyene (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers). The queen at King's Landing gave Tyene a dose of the same poison that Ellara used on the former's only daughter, Marcella (Nell Tiger Free), with the intention of letting Tyene rot in her prison cell while her mother watches her slow death and decay.
Sam Tarly (John Bradley-West) successfully operates on Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), taking away the greyscale entirely by just following the book he read to the letter. Jorah, now fully healed, will sail off to Daenerys as promised.
Nearing the end of the episode, the unsullied march on toward King's Landing, taking it rather easily. This disturbs Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), and when he takes over the wall, he looks on the horizon to see Euron's army heading his way. While this is happening, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) heads over to High Garden with the real Westeros army and slays everyone there. Eventually, he hands a poison to Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg) after a lengthy but interesting conversation. The encounter ended with Olenna revealing that she is responsible for killing Joffrey and requesting that Jaime informs Cersei about it.
It is quite obvious that the show is done with character developments and setups. Right now, all the major pieces are moving, etching closer and closer toward their respective goals.
Catch the next episodes of "Game of Thrones" on Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.
-
Jill Duggar's husband Derick Dillard accused of bullying transgender reality star Jazz Jennings after tweeting gender is 'ordained by God'
Jill Duggar's husband was on the receiving end of strong criticism this week after he shared his Christian view on transgenderism.
-
If Marvel Comics was Christian, it would look like this: a pastor's dogged pursuit of a comic Bible
"For me, it's always been about outreach and engaging other people who are not a part of the Christian conversation," says Art Ayris, creator of the Kingstone graphic novel Bible.
- Syrian army takes last IS-held town in Homs
- How do you beat Christian Festival High Syndrome?
- Hope: 4 key passages from the New Testament to give us courage in dark times
- 'We have a crisis': Are internships a way of solving the Church's young adult problem?
- Why do US evangelicals think poor people are lazy – and what does the Bible really say?
- Counting the cost: Why I'm (mostly) glad to be a clergy child
- Christians against a godless state? Another evangelical takes his conscience to court
- How churches are solving holiday hunger
- Terry Waite: After 5 years in solitary confinement, what did he learn?
- Bogeyman Gatlin booed as Bolt's saintliness shines
- Syrian army takes last IS-held town in Homs
- South American trading bloc joins Vatican in condemning Venezuelan regime
- Vatican intervenes in Venezuela crisis - calls for government to 'respect human rights'
- One of the greats - Usain Bolt prepares for his final 100m race in London
- Thaw in relations? Chinese State newspaper says 'Pope loves China'