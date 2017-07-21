'Game of Thrones' season 7 episode 2 spoilers: Littlefinger to revolt against Jon Snow?

Winter has come, but things are starting to heat up in Westeros. In the next episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7, Lord Petyr Baelish, also known as the Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), will revolt against King Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

"Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) receives an unexpected visitor," the official synopsis for the second episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 reads. "Jon faces a revolt. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros."

Along with the summary, HBO has released the first photos from the second episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7. In one of the photos, Jon Snow and Littlefinger are seen to be having an intense discussion in the crypts of Winterfell.

While there is no word on what the discussion is all about, multiple reports have suggested that it has something to do with the Iron Throne.

Littlefinger has made it no secret that he wants to sit on the Iron Throne with Princess Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) as his queen. He also constantly questioned the latter's trust in Jon and suggested that she should rule the North and not him.

On top of that, the photographs also show Daenerys continuing her quest to reclaim the Iron Throne with the help of Tyrion, Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) and Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk).

After poisoning the sons of House Frey, Princess Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) continues on her journey, while Sansa is seen with a look of suspicious determination.

Samwell Tarly (John Bradley), on the other hand, is still following Archmaester Ebrose (Jim Broadbent) around, hoping to get access to the restricted section of the Citadel's library in order to research the White Walkers.

Episode 2 of "Game of Thrones" season 7, titled "Stormborn," is set to air on Sunday, July 23 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.