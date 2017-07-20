'Game of Thrones' season 7 episode 2 spoilers: Here's what to expect in 'Stormborn'

It has only been days since the seventh season of "Game of Thrones" premiered, yet many are already yearning for more. Now, HBO has dropped the preview for the next episode, teasing powerful reunions and a war to come.

The 20-second-long preview starts with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) being told by Lord Yohn Royce (Rupert Vansittart) that the Targaryens cannot be trusted. However, the King of the North needs dragon glass to defeat the Night King and the rest of the White Walkers.

The scene is then followed by Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) informing her knights in King's Landing that the Mad King's daughter will come and destroy the realm. The scene then shifts to Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan) telling Queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) that the time has come to make a preemptive move on the Lannisters.

"We have an army, a fleet and three dragons," Yara tells Dany. "We should hit King's Landing now."

Fans also got a brief glimpse of Princess Arya Stark's (Maisie Williams) long-awaited reunion with her dire wolf, Nymeria. The said dire wolf, which was named after a fearsome warrior-queen, was last seen during the show's first season.

As a quick refresher, the Starks and Baratheons were traveling along the Kings road, as Lord Ned Stark (Sean Bean) was entrusted with becoming Hand of the King. During a pit stop, Princess Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Prince Joffrey (Jack Gleason) saw Arya practicing swordplay with a commoner, Mycah (Rhodri Hosking).

Joffrey started terrorizing the commoner, which prompted an even more horrendous battle with Arya. Suddenly, Nymeria burst onto the scene and clenched her jaws on the former's arm. Fearing for Nymeria's well-being, Arya forced her to leave. Since then, Nymeria's exact whereabouts have been unknown.

The second episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7, titled "Stormborn," is scheduled to air on Sunday, July 23 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.