'Game of Thrones' director hints at a dark turn for Sansa and Arya's story

The story of Sansa and Arya Stark appears to be heading towards a dark turn in the upcoming "Game of Thrones" season finale. YouTube/HBO

The drama and action keeps building up as the seventh season of HBO's epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones" comes to a close. While storylines beyond the wall and in the capital develop in grand fashion with dragons and royal summits, the story unfolding in Winterfell is quietly crawling forward with gripping intensity. According to one of the show's directors, the story is headed towards a lethal confrontation.

It has only been a few episodes since Sansa (Sophie Turner) welcomed her little sister Arya (Maisie Williams) back in their home at Winterfell. Although the two always fought when they were young, the tragedies that came upon their family and long years of hardship seemed to have helped Sansa and Arya accept their differences and come together.

However, Alan Taylor, the director of the latest episode "Beyond the Wall," is hinting at a dark turn of events for the sisters. "I love the fact that these two come back, they're both lethal, and I just wanted to give the impression, as much as possible, that one of them is going to die. But you're not sure which one," said Taylor in a report by the Huffington Post.

"I think both characters have been through absolute hell since the death of their father in very different ways, and have turned into absolute lethal individuals," he added.

Arya has become a deadly assassin, recently demonstrating her prowess by exacting revenge on the entire Frey clan for the murders of her mother and eldest brother. Sansa, on the other hand, has grown in political power, winning back their home from the villainous Boltons in the famous Battle of the Bastards. She now serves as the Lady of Winterfell.

After Arya finds an incriminating letter that Sansa wrote to their brother and mother under the pressure from Cersei (Lena Headey), she confronts her older sister about her apparent treachery. Sansa herself is in disbelief over Arya's lack of empathy on the matter. The stage is set for a clash between the two powerful young women.

Based on Taylor's comments, it seems like fans are in for a surprise as the fate of the Stark sisters unfold in the final episode of the show's seventh season. The finale will air on Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO and will feature the show's most epic reunion of major characters.