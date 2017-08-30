'Game of Thrones' Bethesda video game rumors: Target spokesperson debunks speculations

A promotional image for "Game of Thrones." HBO

Rumors of Bethesda Softworks creating a "Game of Thrones" video game have been squashed by a spokesperson for Target. This put an end to the stir which stemmed from speculations of the American retailer accidentally leaking a product list that pertained towards the possible game.

"This is not a real product — we're sorry for any confusion," a Target spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Forbes. This was all that was stated and no further explanation was provided on what caused the confusion in the first place.

The listing initially stated "Bethesda: Game of Thrones," which caused the big stir. Whether the listing was fake or an honest mistake, at this point, no one can truly know whether the game exists or not.

Fans have probably been wondering why there isn't a full-fledged "Game of Thrones" video game out there, especially given the wide fantasy scope that the books and series have covered and the sheer number of audiences that consistently watch the show.

According to PC Gamer, there only have been mods that are somewhat similar to "Game of Thrones" but they have not been up to the standard of modern gaming.

Bethesda has more than enough critically acclaimed role-playing games (RPG) in its resume to produce such an ambitious title.

It seems that the most popular "Game of Thrones" title to date that players recognize is the one from Telltale Games. There have been respectable attempts as well such as the RPG developed by Cyanide released way back in 2012. However, this game has faded from people's memories.

It is entirely possible that such a game is in the works. However, modern marketing dictates that news is to be kept under wraps until it is the proper time to make such announcements. A collaboration between Bethesda and "Game of Thrones" would be tremendous and would generate hype — so it is safe to say that there is still hope for expectant fans.