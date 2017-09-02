'Game of Thrones' actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright gives his take on 'Bran Stark is the Night King' fan theory

Isaac Hempstead-Wright plays Bran Stark in HBO's "Game of Thrones." HBO

One of the most popular theories about the massively popular "Game of Thrones" that is circulating online is that the powerful undead antagonist Night King is actually Bran Stark. Isaac Hempstead-Wright, the actor who plays Bran, has something different to say about the two character's connection.

"I think it's less that they're the same person and more that they're two of the ancient beings of Westeros," said Hempstead-Wright in an interview with Vulture. The actor also added that Bran has transformed into the Three-Eyed Raven, which is a being that's been around for a very long time – whereas the Night King has been around since the time of the Children of the Forest.

"Perhaps we can think of it as these are two characters with a huge amount of power, but one is a Frankenstein's monster who is driven by nothing but hatred and violence. Then there's Bran, who uses his powers for good," the 18-year old actor added, differentiating the two characters.

The theory connecting Bran to the Night King is based on the fact that Bran, being the Three-eyed Raven, can travel back in time and witness past events. However, instead of just being a spectator, he can also affect the past, foreshadowed when his young father Ned Stark seemed to sense his presence during an event that happened many years before Bran's birth.

Bran's warging ability was also shown to dramatically alter events in the past, which was demonstrated when he accidentally "broke" young Willis' brain in the past, turning him into Hodor. Due to these incidents, fans are speculating that Bran will travel to the past and alter it, inadvertently becoming the Night King himself.

However, Hempstead-Wright noted that he is only "speculating like any other fan," because he has not gotten the next season's scripts yet. "This is the golden period," said Hempstead-Wright. "We haven't gotten the scripts for the next season and this one's just finished. I can properly theorize and chat, because I don't know anything that's going to happen."

With the recent conclusion of its seventh season, "Game of Thrones" fans will have several months debating different theories about the show's next season.