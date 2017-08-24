'Gambit' release date, latest news: Solo movie starting from scratch, release date to be determined

The card-carrying mutant will be played by Channing Tatum. Marvel/Characters/Gambit

Supposedly following the footsteps of the recent solo movies in 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise is "Gambit," the card-carrying mutant that will be played by Channing Tatum. However, the movie seems to be in development for quite some time, which led fans to believe that it might never be made. Recent reports reveal that the movie is starting from scratch.

Fox announced that there will be a solo movie for the mutant a few years ago, but so far no updates have come up regarding the film's progress. This is despite producers assuring the fans that "Gambit" is still set to be made. Tatum is also still attached to the role, and in an interview with HeyUGuys, he revealed that the script is being re-written.

Tatum remained optimistic regarding the many roadblocks that caused the delays of the film, especially after losing two directors. The actor shared that they were trying to do something that no other superhero movie has done, and when "Deadpool" and "Logan" came out, this meant that they could do what they have always wanted to do.

It seems that "Deadpool" and "Logan" have helped the "Gambit" movie find its groove, with the two films having introduced R-rated superhero movies. Although this means fans may have to wait a little bit longer to see the mutant, Fox is expanding creative freedom at the studio, which is great. This also means that "Gambit" is likely going to be an R-rated film as well.

Knowing that the script for the movie is undergoing a complete overhaul, it might be a while before announcements are made regarding who will be directing and who will be starring alongside Tatum. If the delays mean they are doing their best to get this origin movie right, fans can expect another great X-Men movie.