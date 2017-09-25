'Gambit' movie characters, plot rumors: Possible outline introduces Mr. Sinister

The "Gambit" solo movie has no official release date. Marvel/characters/Gambit

Although spoilers or hints of what can be expected in the "Gambit" solo movie are incredibly non-existent, it certainly leaves room for speculation. A rumored plot outline of the mutant's solo film has been circulating on the internet, which suggest that a number of iconic characters will be brought to life through the movie.

Of all the movies on 20th Century Fox's X-Men film slate, "Gambit" is the only one that has been stuck in development hell, as many would call it. They have suffered the loss of a few directors, the script has gone through a number of rewrites, and the fact that Channing Tatum is still attached to the role seems to be the only thing that keeps pre-production for the movie going.

Long story short, the fate of the movie is still uncertain. However, Splash Page has gotten their hands on the possible plot of the movie. The "Gambit" solo movie is described as the comic book movie version of "Ocean's Eleven." It will also feature a number of known mutants: Rictor (who was actually in "Logan"), Fifolet, Dani Moonstar (who will be appearing in next year's "New Mutants" movie), Multiple Man, Marrow, and a blue X-Men regular. The blue regular might refer to Beast, Nightcrawler, or even Mystique for that matter.

"Gambit" is also reported to reference the previous X-Men team up movies, such as "Apocalypse" and "Days of Future Past," and therefore will take place somewhere in the current X-Men timeline.

The plot outline reveals that Remy Lebeau a.k.a. Gambit is on trial in New Orleans and is thought of to be a big security risk. A flashback occurs to 25 years before, and features Gambit's life when he was discovered and adopted by Luke Lebeau, his time in the Thieves Guild, and when he meets Bella Donna Boudreaux as a fugitive.

Bella Donna is Gambit's love interest in the rumored plot, but their love is forbidden due to the Bordreauxs and the Lebeau's feud. In an attempt to unite the two families together, Maryanne Boudreaux ends up killing his father Luke.

What might be the most interesting in the rumored plot outline is the introduction of a classic X-Men villain. Fast forward to 10 years in the flashback, the mutant is hired to do a job in Paris. His employer is revealed to be Nathaniel Essex a.k.a. Mr. Sinister. He offers Gambit $40 million to retrieve a trunk that was once stolen by the Bordreaux clan and will be auctioned off during the annual Thieves Ball, with Mardi Gras celebrations as a front for the event. Gambit will decide to put together a team of mutants to pull this heist off.

Mr. Sinister was first thought of to show up in "Logan," following the post-credits scene in "Apocalypse," but apparently it was not true. Having Mr. Sinister show up in any other X-Men team-up movie would be great, but it also makes sense for him to first appear in "Gambit," given the mutant villain's history with the card-carrying X-Man.

Should this be the official outline for the "Gambit" movie, then obviously a few changes might be made to suit the current slate of films in the X-Men universe.