Galaxy J7 Plus news: Samsung unveils second dual camera phone in Thailand

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2017 Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji

After launching the company's very first dual camera phone in the flagship Galaxy Note 8, Samsung quietly unveiled a new mid-range smartphone that also sports dual rear cameras, the Galaxy J7 Plus

The new phone appeared on the company's website in Thailand with details about its price and technical specifications. However, the company has been quiet about whether or not the phone will be released globally.

The dual camera setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/1.9. These sensors will allow users to capture photos with the popular bokeh effects.

Aside from the dual rear camera, the phone also features a powerful 16-megapixel front camera with LED flash, which should be perfect for low-light condition selfies.

Although the phone's cameras are its main features, the rest of the hardware showed that the Galaxy J7 Plus is a capable smartphone. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P20 processor, and features a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display that has Full HD resolution. Memory-wise, it has 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 256 GB with an SD card.

Even though the phone does not have the almost bezel-less Infinity Display of flagship Samsung Phones, it retained a front-facing fingerprint scanner, which is located on the home button and in the middle of two capacitive buttons.

The phone comes equipped with Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and features a decent 3,000 mAh battery pack.

The J7 Plus has three options when it comes to colors, namely black, gold, and rose gold. The product is being sold on Samsung's Thailand website for approximately $388. Consumers in Thailand can pre-order the phone until Sept. 17 and the units will begin arriving on Sept. 22. Time will tell if the Korean manufacturer will be releasing this capable phone globally.