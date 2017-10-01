Gal Gadot stars with Bradley Cooper in submarine movie 'Deeper'

Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman Facebook/galgadot

Metro-Goldwyn Meyer is sitting down with Gal Gadot for an underwater thriller film project with Bradley Cooper.

Although the "Wonder Woman" star's movie appearances have been contracted fully by the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), Deadline reported that the actress is currently being asked to play the lead role in the movie that has a working title, "Deeper."

Gadot is set to reprise her blockbuster role as the amazon demigoddess in "Justice League", "Wonder Woman 2," "Justice League 2" and "Flashpoint." All four titles will take some time before their release dates, making in-between projects possible for the actress.

Gadot starred in the comedy-action film "Keeping Up with the Joneses," alongside Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher and Jon Hamm.

The deep-sea adventure will also star Cooper who will be playing the role of a former astronaut hired to pilot a submarine. The "Hangover" star, who received an Oscar nomination for his role in "American Sniper," said that this film will be a sort of comeback for him. Cooper provided the voice for Rocket Raccoon in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2."

According to the report, Max Landis will be writing the script for the movie. The young Landis is the son of renowned filmmaker, John Landis. Landis is also penning the script for the remake of "An American Werewolf in London."

"Deeper" will be directed by Kornel Mundruczo, the Hungarian director of "White God" and "Tender Son: The Frankenstein Project." The film, as Mundruczo previously described, is a hybrid between "Birdman," "The Shinning," "Locke," "2001," "The Descent," and "Miyazaki."

The film is about a high-risk mission set in the depths of the new oceanic trench — the lowest point on Earth. Once the submarine reaches its underwater destination, events turn to the supernatural side.

The production on the film will be headed by David Goyer and Addictive Pictures.