'G.I. Joe' latest news: Film franchise to get reboot catered to millennials

Hasbro and Paramount recently announced that the "G.I. Joe" films will be getting a reboot to cater to millennials.

This description was given by Hasbro Studios executive Simon Waters in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. He explained that the reboot was intended to give an updated take on the series' characters. He said, "The world has changed, and I think you're going to see G.I. Joe changing with it. There's going to be a much more contemporary approach to the whole franchise, and that will allow us to develop different characters."

While no details have been revealed on how they will make the film more millennial-friendly, Steve Davis assured fans that the changes that will be incorporated will not veer completely away from how they have come to know the characters. He said, "It's a different kind of [G.I.] Joe — one that still resonates with Joe fans but brings in an uninitiated audience."

The article also reported that should the film go well, Hasbro will build on it to create a cinematic universe incorporating other characters from their arsenal, similar to what Marvel has done. The toy company is also currently busy with the reboot of "Transformers," which will be released this June. It will also be making a "My Little Pony" animated film, which will be released by Lionsgate.

The "G.I. Joe" movie is still in the writing phase. No date has been revealed on when it is expected to be released.

Prior to the announcement of the reboot, a third "G.I. Joe" film was scheduled for production, and it will start where "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" left off. While the first two films received mixed reviews from critics, these have made decent sales at the box office, which was surprising given that the cast members of the two films included Channing Tatum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dwayne Johnson, and Bruce Willis.