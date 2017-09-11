'Futurama' news: Matt Groening's show to return with special episode

Promotional photo for "Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow." Facebook/Futurama

Finally, it is the news "Futurama" fans have been waiting for. Four years after the final episode aired, the popular science-fiction comedy series is coming back for a special episode.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the popular "Futurama" is going to return with a special audio-only episode later this month. Executive producers, Matt Groening and David Cohen, are writing the script.

The said special audio-only episode will run for about 42 minutes and will see Philip Fry (voiced by Billy West), Turanga Leela (Katey Sagal), Bender Bending Rodriguez (John DiMaggio), Amy Wong (Lauren Tom), Hermes Conrad (Phil LaMarr), Professor Hubert Farnsworth, and Dr. John Zoidberg setting out on a new mission to the deleted file planet of Junkleon 7.

However, the journey will not be an easy one. The Planet Express team will run into Klaxxon, a wicked life form made entirely of sound waves from 21st-century podcasts.

"Last year I cornered two fine gentlemen–Matt Groening and David X. Cohen–and pitched the idea of doing a new Futurama episode as a podcast/radio play because it's one of my favorite things and I need more of it," Nerdist CEO Chris Hardwick said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "Today I am drooling with unfiltered joy to say that a) it's actually happening, b) I got to voice the villain (Klaxxon), and c) I'm a freaking head in a jar in 'Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow,' a game I've been feverishly playing since it came out. Galaxies of thanks to Matt, David, and TinyCo for acquiescing to the maniacal ravings of a well-meaning fanboy."

The news comes four years after "Futurama" went off the air in September 2013, after airing for seven seasons and more than 140 episodes. The 42-minute audio-only episode will be released on Thursday, Sept. 14 via The Nerdist Podcast.