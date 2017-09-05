'Fuller House' to feature Los Angeles Lakers' Lonzo Ball in episode

The third season of "Fuller House" will premiere on Sept. 22. Facebook/ FullerHouseNetflix

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball will be making his regular season debut in the NBA later this year to start his professional basketball career. His acting career, on the other hand, is also taking off with the young star joining an episode of sitcom "Fuller House" as a guest star.

The episode, which will be aired during the second half of the Netflix show's third season, will feature Ball visiting the Tanner-Fullers in order to recruit individuals to be part of the Lakers organization.

Although the 19-year old NBA player will only be portraying himself in the episode, it could hint at a promising acting career for Ball. He is already at the center of a popular online reality show, "Ball in the Family." The show chronicles himself along with his brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo, who are also great basketball players, and their father LaVar Ball, who is well known for his confident and over-the-top personality.

Lonzo was the second overall pick when he entered this year's NBA draft after playing for one season at UCLA. He was given consensus first team All-American honors during his time in UCLA. He also broke UCLA's record for most assists in one season and led the nation in assists.

The point guard is widely lauded for his ability to create easy shots for his teammates and great potential to become one of the NBA's best players. He was picked by the Lakers to lead the team's roster of young talent and help build a new competitive team in the wake of superstar Kobe Bryant's retirement.

"Fuller House" is Netflix's sequel to ABC's "Full House" series which ran for eight seasons in the late 80s to mid-90s. The third season of "Full House" will premiere on Sept. 22. The date will also mark the 30th anniversary of the original series.