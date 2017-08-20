'Fuller House' season 3 news, spoilers: Summer fun is in store for the Tanner-Fuller family

Promotional image for Netflix's "Fuller House." Facebook/fullerhousenetflix

With only less than a month until the season 3 premiere of "Fuller House," Teen Choice Awards winner Candace Cameron Bure had lots to spill about the upcoming third season of the show on Netflix.

The 41-year-old "Fuller House" star revealed that season 3 of the show was almost done filming. Bure was at the red carpet of the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 13 when she told Entertainment Tonight Online how she can't wait for fans to watch the premiere.

"It's so great. We are almost finished filming it," Bure said, adding, "We just came back from Japan last night and shot an amazing episode there. It's a big season, and I can't wait for everyone to see it Sept. 22nd."

The season will have plenty of summer fun unlike never seen before in the earlier series "Full House."

"So, if you think old Full House like Disney World or Hawaii. Japan in Fuller House is even bigger," she added.

Bure went on to win the Favorite Comedy Actress Award at the Teen Choice Awards. She expressed her amazement at having maintained a young fanbase through the years. She felt honored to receive the award, she said, and then shared her disbelief at how somebody in her 40s could have won at the Teen Choice Awards.

The actress also posted on Instagram last June about the premiere of the show. She told fans how "Full House" will be turning 30 years old on the same day of the "Fuller House" season 3 premiere.

"Fuller House" season 2 showed fans several new faces, such as Kimmy Gibler's never-before-seen brother, Jimmy. Becky and Jesse Katsopolis also adopted a baby, named after Jesse's late sister Pam. The season ended with D.J. Tanner-Fuller and Matt Harmon getting engaged.

Season 3 of "Fuller House" will premiere on Netflix on Sept. 22.