'Fuller House' cast news: Olsen twins will not appear for season 3; creator Jeff Franklin gives up asking for their return

The Olsen twins will not appear in "Fuller House" Reuters/Carlo Allegri

The much loved series "Full House" has returned in recent years with a sort of sequel series called "Fuller House." Fans of the show may have noticed that there are characters that has not made an appearance on the show, and it seems like they may not make an appearance at all.

Bad news for everyone who wanted to see Michelle Tanner all grown up and joining the rest of the Tanner family. The show's creator Jeff Franklin has persisted in asking the Olsen twins if they could come back to the show for a guest appearance since its revival three years ago. Until now, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen are still turning the offer down.

In an interview with TV Line, Franklin revealed that he has given up on asking the twins to reprise their role as the youngest Tanner siblings on the revival series. He went on to say that while the door is open to them to make a cameo or two, he will no longer be contacting them to ask for an appearance. He said that the twins do not appear to be interested in coming back to the show. Franklin said that they know the door is open for them and it is up to them to decide if they want to come back or not.

On the other hand, the Olsen twins have said and maintained that they are no longer acting. The last film Ashley did was "New York Minute" back in 2004 and Mary Kate's last work was on "Beastly" back in 2011. It has been more than a decade for Ashley and nearly a decade for Mary Kate since they decided to step away from acting.

Even their younger sister Elizabeth was approached to step in as Michelle, but that did not work out. Instead of acting, the Olsen twins have been focused on other projects like their fashion line, Elizabeth and James and The Row. In an interview with WWD back in 2013, Mary Kate shared that she did not think their past acting roles felt like they were actresses, and instead referred to those roles as a part of building their brand.

Meanwhile, season 3 of "Fuller House" premiered a few days ago on Netflix Sept. 22, which marks the 30th anniversary of the premiere of "Full House."