'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure picks her favorite Bible verses on kindness

"Fuller House" star and Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure shares three of her favorite verses in the Bible that touch on the value of kindness.

The 42-year-old mom and former child star has always been open about her Christian belief despite working in secular Hollywood.

YouTube/BibleGateaway Candace Cameron Bure reads some of her favorite Bible verses on kindness.

In a video from BibleGateway, Bure showed so much enthusiasm for her favorite Bible verses. She uttered, "I can't get enough of it!" and proceeded to detail her top three favorites.

Bure picked 2 Corinthians 12:9 first and reflected on the verse's message. "There are so many days I feel so weak and knowing that all I need is God's kindness helps me get though my day," she said.

Her second pick is Ephesians 4:32 and she laughed when she said that she particularly wants to post the words of this verse "on everyone's forehead." It says, "Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you."

The actress' third pick is Galatians 5:22, which she simply remarked as "the fruit of the Spirit."

Bure recently published the book "Kind Is the New Classy: The Power of Living Graciously," which has guides on living a positive life. In it, the actress touched on the virtues that helped her grow to become a confident and secure woman with a strong faith in God.

The book also covers the actress' relationships with her on-screen and real-life siblings, who she often squabbled with in her young age. She talks about her experiences as the youngest in a family with four kids and details her experiences on "Dancing With the Stars," which she said was one of her proudest moments because she took so many bold risks in the dance competition.