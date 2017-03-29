'Frozen 2' updates: Script not done yet, reveals Kristen Bell in recent interview
While it was thought that "Frozen 2" has already begun its development, it has been revealed that the script for the highly anticipated animated movie sequel is not even done yet.
It has been two years since Disney announced that it would be producing "Frozen 2." However, since the announcement of the project, the studio has not released any official detail on the status of the sequel to the 2013 blockbuster.
Just when some suspected that Disney may already be quietly working on "Frozen 2," Kristen Bell, who lends her voice to "Frozen's" Anna, revealed in a recent interview with Collider that the script for the said movie is not done yet.
In the said interview, Bell revealed that "Frozen 2" is the first-ever animated movie sequel that Disney is releasing. Hence, the studio is bent on delivering the right story.
"Walt Disney has never made a sequel. They've made Pixar sequels, but they've never made Disney sequels, only straight to DVD... so, it's a very big thing for them to do. They never thought they would...One thing I like about the studio is actually they want the movie to be right. They just don't release things. They wait until it's right...until it's captivating, until it's relevant, passionate," Bell said.
Despite the script not done yet, Bell said that Disney has given her a heads-up that recording for "Frozen 2" will begin this year. She also revealed that, although Disney has been secretive on most details about the movie sequel, she is somehow in the know as to how its plot will pan out.
"Frozen" was released in 2013 and made a worldwide gross of $1,276,480,335. As it is the highest-grossing Disney animated movie of all time, the studio announced in 2015 that it was going to produce a sequel, but the showing date remains a mystery as of this writing.
'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
When a filmmaker calls a monster Calvin, they know exactly what they're doing.
Jinger Duggar sparks pregnancy rumours with new photo
Everybody is keen to see Jinger Duggar pregnant now that she is happily married to soccer player Jeremy Vuolo.
