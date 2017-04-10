'Frozen 2' rumors: Movie sequel likely to reveal how Elsa got her powers

While it is uncertain as to when "Frozen 2" will arrive, fans can expect that the highly anticipated animated movie sequel will offer viewers with a better understanding on its would-be predecessor.

There is no denying that "Frozen 2" is one of the most-anticipated movie events. However, it has been learned that the script for the movie is not even done yet, hence, fans cannot expect it to arrive soon enough.

Despite "Frozen 2" being not on the horizon yet, there are already numerous rumors attached to it. However, in a recent interview, the movie's producer, Peter Del Vecho, revealed that the upcoming movie will change its fans' view of the first movie.

"Now that we've been involved in it for a while. What's exciting is it feels like it builds on the first movie. You understand things better in the first movie after you've seen the sequel," Del Vecho told Entertainment Weekly recently.

While Del Vecho's statement is vague, it is suspected that the mystery that will be finally understood in the upcoming sequel he was talking about is how Elsa got her ice powers. Nonetheless, it is said that it is also possible that "Frozen 2" will unravel the mystery behind who Kristoff really is.

As of this writing, there is really no solid piece of evidence on what fans can expect from "Frozen 2." As one of the best-selling points of the first "Frozen" movie is Disney's deviation from its "true love's kiss" between a man and woman, as it is a sisterly love and kiss that saves the day, fans can only wonder if Disney will maintain the said paradigm shift in the sequel. After all, despite the opposition of many fans, the clamor for Disney to make Elsa a lesbian in the movie sequel is still loud.

"Frozen 2" is suspected not to arrive earlier than 2019.