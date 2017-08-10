'Frozen 2' release date, plot rumors: Sequel scheduled for November 2019 premiere; plot details still under wraps

Olaf and Sven in Olaf's Frozen Adventure Instagram/disneyfrozen

Following the incredibly successful "Frozen" comes its sequel, "Frozen 2." Even though the details of the plot are still kept under wraps, the sequel is confirmed for a 2019 premiere.

As far as updates go, things have been scarce on this end as the plot is kept under lock and key. However, according to the movie's producer Peter del Vecho, they are still developing the story. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly a few months back, he even went on to add that "Frozen 2" would make audiences understand the first movie a lot more this time around, which is naturally the path that sequels go on.

The announcement of the sequel went as far back as 2015, which was two years after the premiere of the first movie. It was only in April that Disney announced that "Frozen 2" is up for a 2019 premiere. It will be following the Broadway debut of the films in the spring of 2018.

Kristen Bell, who plays Anna, stated to Collider last year that the reason why the movie is taking a while to get off the ground is because Disney is making sure that it is done right. Bell went on to say that the they were still trying to figure out what kind of story they would want to tell this time. Knowing that she is set to record her lines this year means that the movie is well under production.

Apart from Del Vecho coming back to produce, Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck are also coming back to direct "Frozen 2." Idina Menzel (Elsa), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), and Josh Gad (Olaf) are also returning to reprise their roles, and have even shared their excitement on social media.

There is still a year and a half to go before it premieres, but fortunately, audiences might not miss them as much when the "Frozen" animated short, titled "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" premieres in cinemas before another Disney animation, "Coco" on Nov. 22.

"Frozen 2" is set to premiere on Nov. 27, 2019.